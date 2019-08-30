London protests? Social media confused about turnout, lack of coverage

Pro-EU groups like Another Europe Is Possible, Stop The Coup and a few others are organizing protests across the United Kingdom, some of which have already been observed in many cities across the UK. All of them were peaceful but underreported which has left many people confused.

Facebook events under the name of "Stop The Coup" have now been created for the protests scheduled for Saturday. They have the backing of some key leaders and thousands of people have shown interest in them. But people are divided about how many people will actually show up considering earlier protests were only attended by a handful of people.

Questions over orderliness of these protests have also been raised as people are concerned if these demonstrations are aimed at "shutting down the cities."

Anti-Brexit groups are protesting against newly-appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament as Brexit deadline inches closer. Critics say that the move by Johnson to suspend Parliament could make it more likely that Britain falls out of the European Union on October 31 without a deal, wreaking havoc for people and businesses.

The decision was slammed by many, including some key politicians, as being dictatorial, but Brexit supporters cheered it as a decisive move to finally bring the country out of the EU three years after the 2016 referendum.