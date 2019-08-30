Rajnath Singh on bilateral visit to Japan and Korea from 2-6 Sept

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Japan (02-03 September 2019) and Republic of Korea (05-06 September 2019) for a bilateral visit.

As part of his visit to Japan, Raksha Mantri will co-chair the Annual Defence Ministerial Dialogue with his counterpart, Mr. Takeshi Iwaya, Minister of Defence of Japan. The Ministerial Dialogue will aim to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and include wide-ranging discussions to enhance the bilateral defense and security engagements between the two countries.

During his visit, Shri Rajnath Singh will also call on the Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe.

In the Republic of Korea (ROK), Raksha Mantri will have a bilateral dialogue with Mr. Jeong Kyeong - Doo, Minister of National Defence of ROK. He will also call on the Prime Minister of ROK, Mr. Lee Nak - Yon.

A CEO's Forum followed by a Business-to-Government (B2G) meeting will also be held in Seoul with the participation of members of Defence Industry from both sides with the aim to encourage India - ROK Defence Industry co-operation.

