22-member team successfully complete Indian Army expedition to Mt Kun

Indian Army Mountaineering Expedition to Mt Kun (7077M) was conducted from 30 July to 29 August 2019 in Zanskar Range in Ladhak. The 22-member team including 10 Women Officers was Flagged Off from Leh on 30 July 2019 and the team successfully completed the expedition within the stipulated time frame and returned safely after its ascent to the peak.

The expedition team was "flagged In" by Maj Gen Kulpreet Singh Additional Director General of Military Training on 29 Aug 2019 from Army Adventure Wing, New Delhi.

A highly experienced and balanced team was shortlisted and trained for the expedition. The team encountered many difficulties and challenges en-route wherein they fought against nature's fury, negotiated deep crevasses, withstood snow blizzards and climbed the near-vertical rock and ice wall to reach atop Mt Kun on 13 Aug and 16 Aug 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)