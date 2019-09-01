International Development News
Jadhav to get consular access on Sept 2 in line with Vienna Convention

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 01-09-2019 20:14 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@DDNewsLive)

The spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, Mohammad Faisal has announced in a tweet that Kulbhushan Jadhav will be provided consular access on September 2 in line with Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment and the laws of Pakistan.

The retired Indian Navy officer is on death row in Pakistan which has accused him of spying. India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy and has been wrongly framed.

