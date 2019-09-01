Bahrain asks its citizens in Lebanon to leave promptly due to security reasons

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain has asked its citizens in Lebanon to leave promptly due to security reasons.

The decision has come following the latest security developments in the area which require taking all the necessary measures to ensure safety.

The Ministry also warned the citizens against traveling to the Lebanese Republic in order to protect citizens from all dangers and ensure their safety.

The Ministry issued the following contact information for assistance.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan: 0096265664148 00962791554000

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Follow-up office (24/7): 0097317227555

Israel and Lebanon exchanged fire earlier today. Israel's military said anti-tank missiles from Lebanon targeted an army base and vehicles and that it responded with fire into southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle, killing or wounding that inside. There was no immediate word from the Israeli military on any casualties.

Israel has been on alert for a possible confrontation with Hezbollah for the past week after drones attacked what security officials in the region described as a target in a Beirut suburb linked to precision-guided missile projects.