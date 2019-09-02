Eminent leaders to deliver addresses during Joint Naval Annual Quality Conclave

The Joint Naval Annual Quality Conclave (JNAQC) under the theme 'Transformation of QA Paradigm: Opportunities and Challenges' will be hosted by the Naval Quality Assurance Establishments under the aegis of Director General Quality Assurance (DGQA), Ministry of Defence in Visakhapatnam on September 05, 2019. Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command will be the Chief Guest for the annual event.

A group of eminent leaders and apex level leadership of large organizations will be delivering keynote addresses during the JNAQC. The guest speakers include Dr Tessy Thomas, DS & DG (Aero Systems), DRDO, Rear Admiral Kalidoss Srinivas, Project Director Ship Building Centre, Rear Admiral SK Nair, Assistant Chief of Materiel (Information Technology & Systems), Rear Admiral S Chaubey (Retd), CMD ECIL, Rear Admiral Surendra Ahuja, (Retd), MD Boeing India, Rear Admiral Shekhar Mital, (Retd), MD & CEO CEMS India Ltd, Cmde Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD BDL and Shri R Muralidharan, Chief Technology Officer Tata Power SED. In addition, a large number of senior officers from Indian Navy, Indian Army, DRDO, MoD including academia will be participating in the event.

The second session will focus on 'Quality Challenges of Emerging Technologies' in which Rear Admiral SK Nair, NM, ACOM (IT&S) will provide insights on Management of Emerging Technologies in Indian Navy.

It is envisaged that the Conclave will provide a vibrant environment for stimulating discussions on all aspects pertaining to the Transformation of QA Paradigm and will benefit all stakeholders by enabling cross-fertilization of ideas and best practices from diverse fields.

(With Inputs from PIB)