Kirpichenko, Russian ambassador to Egypt suddenly dies in Cairo - report

Russian ambassador to Egypt Sergei Kirpichenko has died in Cairo, Sputnik reported on Monday citing Foreign Ministry.

He was 68 years old.

"Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Sergei Kirpichenko, a talented and steady friend, died suddenly this morning in a hospital", the statement issued by the ministry reads.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Kirichenko served as Russia's ambassador to Egypt since 2011. Prior to that, he used to serve as the country's ambassador to Syria, Libya, and the United Arab Emirates.