Burkina Faso court finds two generals guilty of 2015 coup attempt

A Burkina Faso court has held two generals guilty of organizing a 2015 coup attempt against a transitional government. Apart from the 2 generals, 82 others were also involved in the case but the report by AFP doesn't mention the verdict that the court has announced for them.

In 2015, the generals, that were senior allies of Burkina Faso's deposed former President Blaise Compaore, are suspected to have masterminded a coup against the country's transitional government.

14 people were killed during the attempt and about 300 were injured as army-backed street protestors attacked the rebels' barracks.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.