International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kolkata: Building collapses entirely in Bowbazar; area was evacuated

Devdiscourse News Desk Kolkata
Updated: 03-09-2019 13:08 IST
Kolkata: Building collapses entirely in Bowbazar; area was evacuated

A 3-story building has collapsed in Kolkata's Bowbazar where tunnel boring work for East-West Metro corridor is being undertaken. The whole area was already evacuated earlier and residents have been moved to nearby hotels.

The KMRC is constructing the East-West Metro corridor connecting IT hub Sector V in Salt Lake to Howrah Maidan. Tunnels have been bored under the River Hooghly to connect the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah through the rapid transit system.

Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) has assured that the portion will be reconstructed and buildings, where cracks have appeared, will also be repaired.

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019