Kolkata: Building collapses entirely in Bowbazar; area was evacuated

A 3-story building has collapsed in Kolkata's Bowbazar where tunnel boring work for East-West Metro corridor is being undertaken. The whole area was already evacuated earlier and residents have been moved to nearby hotels.

The KMRC is constructing the East-West Metro corridor connecting IT hub Sector V in Salt Lake to Howrah Maidan. Tunnels have been bored under the River Hooghly to connect the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah through the rapid transit system.

#BREAKING – 3-storey building collapses in Kolkata's Bowbazar. The building collapsed due to metro construction. | @Sougata_Mukh with more details pic.twitter.com/sRf88GG2RC — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2019

Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) has assured that the portion will be reconstructed and buildings, where cracks have appeared, will also be repaired.