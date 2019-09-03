International Development News
3 people injured in gunfire during Kabul protest over Taliban bombing

Kabul
Updated: 03-09-2019 15:13 IST
3 people injured in gunfire during Kabul protest over Taliban bombing

At least three people have been injured as a result of gunfire during Kabul protests on Tuesday, according to local news agency Pajhwok Afghan News.

The residents of the Afghan capital's PD9 district took to the streets on Tuesday following a deadly Taliban attack to protest against the presence of foreign troops in the area.

The protestors breached the Green Village compound in the east of Kabul which was targeted by a truck bomb last night and set part of the compound on fire.

The protestors said they will not allow the compound to operate in the area anymore.

A loud explosion rocked the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, shaking windows and doors in houses several kilometers away from the blast.

The explosion was targeted at Green Village, a large area that houses foreign troops, aid agencies, and international organizations.

The attack, which the Taliban have claimed responsibility for, killed at least 16 people and injured 119 more. On Tuesday morning, residents of the district took to the streets and blocked the highway east of Kabul, demanding that foreign troops be removed from the area.

The blast came hours after US Special Representative for AfghanistanReconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad shared with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani the details of a peace deal drafted by the Taliban and the United States.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
