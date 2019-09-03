98 Taliban terrorists killed during clearance operations and clashes - Ministry

A total of 98 Taliban have been killed during separate operations and clashes in different districts of Afghanistan.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan, 35 Taliban terrorists were killed and five others were injured following a clash with Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Kilagi region, Khinjan District of Baghlan. During the clash, the Afghan Air Force (AAF) warplane reached the area and backed the ground forces.

The statement further added that 23 Taliban terrorists were killed and seven others were injured in several joint clearance operations carried out by ANDSF backed by Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Nad Ali and Nehr Saraj Districts of Helmand. During the operations, ANDSF seized some amount of light and heavy rounds of ammunition and weapons.

The Ministry also said that 17 Taliban terrorists were killed and four others were injured in two separate clearance operations carried out by Afghan National Police (ANP) in Shor Abad and Qala Zaman villages, Pashtun Kot District of Farah.

It further added that 15 Taliban terrorists were killed and 20 others were injured in a clearance operation carried out by ANP in Dara-e-Sof District of Samangan.

Last night, eight Taliban terrorists were killed and 21 others were injured in clashes with ANDSF in Atghar and Dai Chopan Districts of Zabul. ANDSF also seized some amount of light and heavy rounds of ammunition and weapons well.