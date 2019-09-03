International Development News
Belgium: 3 homes collapse in Antwerp after explosion; several trapped under rubble

Devdiscourse News Desk Antwerp
Updated: 03-09-2019 18:47 IST
An explosion has triggered 3 homes to collapse in Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday, according to media reports. The incident reportedly happened at Wilrijk municipality in Belgium at around 12:30 pm local time (04:00 pm IST).

Emergency crews freed one person from the debris, but others might still be trapped in the southern suburb of Wilrijk, the city's fire service said. The rescue operation is underway in Antwerp.

Antwerp's mayor Bart De Wever has also tweeted in Dutch about the incident. He confirmed that it was a gas explosion while promising an investigation into the matter.

Update: 3 people have reportedly been rescued but all of them have suffered serious injuries, while 2 others are still trapped, Mirror Now has reported also saying that a nearby school was also evacuated due to impact of the explosion.

COUNTRY : Belgium
