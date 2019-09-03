International Development News
Development News Edition
Al Shabab militant killed in new airstrike in Jilib town of Somalia

Devdiscourse News Desk Mogadishu
Updated: 03-09-2019 20:15 IST
One Al Shabab militant has been killed on Tuesday as a result of new airstrike in Jilib town area of Somalia.

The United States Africa Command conducted the airstrike in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia targeting an al-Shabaab terrorist in the vicinity of Jilib.

The director of operations at US Africa Command, US Army Major General William Gayler said in a statement, "We continue to place pressure on terrorist networks at the same time our Somali partners are making progress on the ground."

"These strikes certainly disrupt the network and remove terrorists from causing further harm," he further added.

The US Africa Command said that strikes near Jilib disrupt al-Shabaab's freedom of maneuver.

According to the current assessment of US Africa Command, no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

COUNTRY : Somalia
