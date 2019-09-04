Loktantra Ke Swar, The Republican Ethic published to promote President's speeches

In order to promote and disseminate selected speeches of President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Publications Division under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has published 'Loktantra Ke Swar (Khand 2)' and 'The Republican Ethic (Volume 2)'. They are a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by the President during his second year in office (July 2018 to July 2019).

The speeches present a wide panorama of our national life, covering issues ranging from diplomatic focus to good governance, from quality education to the pursuit of excellence and from the welfare of our brave armed forces to the overriding spirit of Constitution. In view of the commemoration of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a separate section on President's illuminating addresses related to Gandhian world-view has also been included.

The speeches have been divided into 8 categories: 'Addressing the Nation', 'Windows to the World', 'Educating India: Equipping India', 'Dharma of Public Service', 'Honouring our Sentinels', 'Spirit of the Constitution and Law', 'Acknowledging Excellence' and 'Mahatma Gandhi: Moral Exemplar, Guiding Light.'

The books will be released by Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu on 6th September at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, New Delhi. Union Ministers Shri Prakash Javadekar and Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot will be Guests of Honour on the occasion.

