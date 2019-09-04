Pilots of Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet that crashed on Sept 3 found dead - report

Both the pilots of Sukhoi Su-25 fighter that crashed yesterday on September 3 have been found dead, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday citing a source in the emergency services.

"Both died," the source said. According to the source, fragments of the pilots' bodies were found in the cockpit.

A Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet crashed on Tuesday during a training flight in Stavropol region of Russia, the Defense Ministry said.

The plane reportedly crashed in a desolate area and therefore did not cause damage on the ground.

Both of Sukhoi-25UB's pilots died in air crash on September 3https://t.co/aQGbKbvFKF pic.twitter.com/t7wMg8a4Q3 — TASS (@tassagency_en) September 4, 2019

A source in the law enforcement agencies of the Stavropol Region said the jet had taken off from an airbase near Budyonnovsk.

The military prosecutor's office of the Southern Military District has launched a probe. There have been reports the site of the plane's crash had been spotted on a farm field.