International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Pilots of Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet that crashed on Sept 3 found dead - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Moscow
Updated: 04-09-2019 16:19 IST
Pilots of Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet that crashed on Sept 3 found dead - report

Image Credit: Facebook (@mod.mil.rus)

Both the pilots of Sukhoi Su-25 fighter that crashed yesterday on September 3 have been found dead, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday citing a source in the emergency services.

"Both died," the source said. According to the source, fragments of the pilots' bodies were found in the cockpit.

A Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet crashed on Tuesday during a training flight in Stavropol region of Russia, the Defense Ministry said.

The plane reportedly crashed in a desolate area and therefore did not cause damage on the ground.

A source in the law enforcement agencies of the Stavropol Region said the jet had taken off from an airbase near Budyonnovsk.

The military prosecutor's office of the Southern Military District has launched a probe. There have been reports the site of the plane's crash had been spotted on a farm field.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019