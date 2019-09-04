Prez Duterte demands resignation of Bureau of Corrections chief Faeldon

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has demanded the resignation of Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Nicanor Faeldon, according to CNN Philippines.

"I am demanding the resignation of Faeldon immediately," Duterte told reporters in Malacañang.

"Faeldon has to go because Faeldon disobeyed my order," he said.

The decision has been made following the reported early release of heinous crime convicts from prison on the basis of the expanded Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law.

Lawmakers have called for a revamp of the BuCor after reports surfaced about the possible release of convicted rapist and killer Antonio Sanchez.

Release orders signed by Faeldon for several heinous crime convicts have also surfaced.

Before his stint at the BuCor, Faeldon was Customs Commissioner. He stepped down in 2017 after billions of worth of shabu shipment managed to slip past the Customs under his watch.

In an earlier investigation, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee recommended the filing of graft and corruption charges against him for the incident.

Despite the controversies Faeldon was involved in, Duterte reappointed him to the Office of Civil Defense before picking him as BuCor chief.