Hurricane Dorian: Orlando airport to restart operations in few hours

Orlando International Airport (MCO) will resume commercial operations at noon today. The early-morning decision was made after airport management consulted the National Weather Service (NWS) about prospective wind and weather conditions in view of Hurricane Dorian, the airport said in a statement.

Orlando airport is one of the busiest airports in Florida handling around 140,000 passengers every day with more than 850 flights passing through the airport. The airport authorities have asked passengers to contact their airlines to ensure that their flights are available.