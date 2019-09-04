International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hurricane Dorian: Orlando airport to restart operations in few hours

Devdiscourse News Desk Orlando
Updated: 04-09-2019 18:17 IST
Hurricane Dorian: Orlando airport to restart operations in few hours

Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Orlando International Airport (MCO) will resume commercial operations at noon today. The early-morning decision was made after airport management consulted the National Weather Service (NWS) about prospective wind and weather conditions in view of Hurricane Dorian, the airport said in a statement.

Orlando airport is one of the busiest airports in Florida handling around 140,000 passengers every day with more than 850 flights passing through the airport. The airport authorities have asked passengers to contact their airlines to ensure that their flights are available.

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019