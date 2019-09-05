Paul Carter announces to step down as leader of Kent County Council

Paul Carter has announced that he will be stepping down as the leader of Kent County Council.

The Conservative Group will elect a new Group Leader at the Conservative Group AGM on October 4.

The new Leader will be appointed and take over at the County Council meeting on October 17.

Following a brief period as a Maidstone borough councilor, he was elected to Kent County Council in 1997.

He became the leader in 2005 and has become one of the most influential voices in local government over that time

The Conservative Group leader said in a statement, "After 14 years as Leader of Kent County Council, it is time to pass on the challenge to a new individual. This will enable the new administration to build on the successful track record of the County Council and prepare for success in the County Elections in May 2021. I will continue as a Kent County Councillor and intend to continue in public service, devoting my time and energy in two particular areas."

He further added, "Kent County Council staff and elected members should be proud of what has been achieved, particularly in the last 10 years of austerity. We have delivered extraordinary financial efficiencies and stretched public money to go further, improving and modernizing the complex array of services that we provide day in, day out.

"We have protected many highly valued non-statutory services, such as preventative services that help and support the vulnerable, elderly and frail and continue with generous travel subsidies. Unlike so many local authorities that have reverted to the minimum "core service model".

"It has been a great privilege to serve as Leader of the Council and I have enjoyed every moment of the last 14 years. I shall miss the challenge and the adrenalin that the job provides, but perhaps not miss the long hours that the role entails."