2 dead, several injured as three-story building collapses in Ahmedabad

As many as two people have died and several others have been injured as a three-story building has collapsed in Banglawali chawl in the Amraiwadi area of Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad.

Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris and rescue operations are underway to rescue people.

While six persons were rescued and rushed to LG Hospital, officials believe around four persons are still trapped under the debris, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Akshayraj Makwana.

Of the six persons referred to government-run LG Hospital, two women were declared as 'brought dead' by doctors, said hospital authorities, adding four others are currently under treatment. As many as 20 firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot for the rescue operation, said an official of the fire brigade.

Police and local residents have joined the operation to rescue the trapped people by removing concrete chunks and other materials. "The rescue operation is still on as we suspect that four more persons are still trapped under the debris. Locals told us that the building was around 80 years old and four to five families were living there," said Makwana

The incident took place in 'Banglawali Chali' society in Amraiwadi area at around 12 pm. The three-story building that is being believed to be eight-decades old was situated at the end of a congested lane in Banglawali Chali society.