Liviu Dragnea ex-speaker of Romanian Lower House banned from entering US

The State Department of United States has banned Liviu Dragnea,ex-speaker of Romanian Lower House from entering the US over corruption charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 05-09-2019 19:52 IST
The State Department of United States has banned Liviu Dragnea,ex-speaker of Romanian Lower House from entering the US "due to his involvement in significant corruption," Voice of America journalist Steve Herman reported in a tweet.

The Department of State Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act under which this designation has been made provides that in cases where the Secretary of State has credible information that officials of foreign government have been involved in significant corruption, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the US.

Therefore, in addition to Mr. Dragnea, his two children Valentin Dragnea and Alexandra Dragnea have also been banned from entering the US.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

