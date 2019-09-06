Chairman of Railway Board receives swachhata award from President

The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind presented an award to Indian Railways as the best ministries for implementation of Swachhata action plan for 2018-19. Chairman, Railway Board Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav received the award on behalf of the Indian Railways. The President of India also presented the best Swachh iconic Place award to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) Mumbai under the Swachh Bharat Mission initiative. The three best stations as per Cleanliness Ranking Survey for 2018 i.e. Jodhpur, Jaipur & Tirupati were also awarded.

Indian Railways placed all the required resources for swachhata and they are yielding results. The Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industries Shri Piyush Goyal has perpetually been persuading all Railway officials to make cleanliness an organizational culture. Recently the Minister directed all Railway officials to observe a special 10 days cleanliness drive for trains and stations starting 2nd September 2019. These perpetual drives are also monitored by uploading of selected photographs on E-Drishti and the Minister's dashboard.

Such feedback from commuters' is further used to promote cleanliness campaign of railways, which together is the biggest service provisioning public place in the country. Indian Railways had spent about 3000 Crore Rupees on cleanliness drives on its various properties during 2018-19.

Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board regularly conducts meetings with General Managers of Zonal Railways via video conferencing to discuss Swacchata subject also. Today after the awards ceremony Shri Yadav congratulated all the General Managers and DRMs for the recognition that they have brought to Indian Railways as the best Ministry in Swachh Mohatsav Awards. Shri Yadav also discussed with them measures to further improve cleanliness on the trains and stations.

