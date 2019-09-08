Taliban threatens US after Trump cancels secret talks

Taliban has apparently threatened the United States on Sunday saying that the US "will suffer more than anyone else" after the US President Donald Trump canceled the secret talks that were supposed to happen on September 23.

"The Americans will suffer more than anyone else for canceling the talks," Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the hardline insurgent group, said in a statement reported by Reuters.

He said the talks were being conducted in a smooth manner until Saturday, and both sides had agreed to hold intra-Afghan talks on September 23.

Apparently, the major Taliban leaders and the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani were leaving yesterday to meet Trump at Camp David on Sunday.

Trump lashed out at the Taliban group yesterday for carrying out a series of attacks in Kabul last week that also killed an American soldier.

In a series of tweets, Trump said, "Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight."

"Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great-great soldiers, and 11 other people.

"I immediately canceled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?

"They didn't, they only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don't have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight?"