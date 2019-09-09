International Development News
Afghan forces regain control of Yamgan district from Taliban in Badakhshan

Devdiscourse News Desk Kabul
Updated: 09-09-2019 15:20 IST
Image Credit: Facebook (@MoDAfghanistan)

The Afghan forces have regained the control of Yamgan district from Taliban in northeast Badakhshan province, the local media outlet Ariana News reported citing the Defense Ministry.

The Afghan forces have retaken control of the district from the Taliban after four years.

The Taliban was eliminated from the district as a result of a two-week military operation.

The Afghanistan government forces retook the control of Khanabad district in Kunduz province last week.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
