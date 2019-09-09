Alert issued in Kerala after Army warned of terror attack in southern India

Loknath Behera, Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) has announced that an alert has been issued to all districts of the state, following Army's warning of a terror attack.

The Police across the state have been directed to maintain vigil at public places.

Lieutenant General S K Saini said earlier today that the army has received inputs suggesting that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India, according to news agency ANI.

Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek.

"We are taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements and terrorists are stalled," the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) said.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.