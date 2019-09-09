First batch of Indian Skill Development Services commences training program

The fresh batch of the newest central government services, the Indian Skill Development Services commenced their training program at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru on Monday. This service has been specially created for the Training Directorate of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and is a Group 'A' service. These are the first batch which is joining the ISDS cadre from the Indian Engineering Service Examination conducted by UPSC.

The induction of young talent as ISDS officers is one of the special initiatives taken by the MSDE and the government as a whole, to significantly strengthen the skill development eco-system in the country. This is the first batch of young minds from Indian Engineering Services to be included in MSDE. The aim of this is to attract young and talented administrators towards institutionalizing the Skill Development environment in the country.

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey congratulated the new service and said, "The new service will give a new impetus to the government's skilling initiative significantly improving the efficiency and effective implementation of the various schemes. In years to come the ministry will be able to create a workforce of trained skill administrators who will further enable us to achieve the set goals of the Skill India Mission."

"Administered training is paramount to face the big challenge of skilling Indians. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, skill development has taken a priority with a hope that it will supply critical human resource not only in India but also internationally. Catering to the highly specific task of skill development, the ISDS services are a unique combination of skills, technology, management, and public service," he added.

The Indian Skill Development Service (ISDS) has 263 all India posts. The cadre comprises of 3 posts at Senior Administrative Grade, 28 posts at Junior Administrative Grade, 120 posts at Senior Time Scale and 112 posts at Junior Time Scale.

Sh. Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General, DGT, also encouraged the new joiners saying " It is our pleasure to welcome the youngest batch of ISDS officers, and we all are very hopeful that with their talent and new ideas they will bring many constructive changes in the skill ecosystem to further strengthen it."

As part of the training program, a complete overview of the management and governance of skilling in particular, and functioning of the government system, in general, will be offered. After this capsule, there will be a foundation course and then further training will be provided to the officers to enrich them with the knowledge and skills needed to run the skill eco-system.

(With Inputs from PIB)