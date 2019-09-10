Israeli PM Netanyahu to annex Jordan Valley after elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel will annex the Jordan Valley calling it the country's "defense wall" after the elections which are supposed to occur in a week.

"Today, I announce my intention, after the establishment of a new government, to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea," Netanyahu said during an address on September 10.

He said if he is re-elected he is going to annex settlements in the West Bank and strategic areas in coordination with Trump administration after it publishes its "deal of the century" peace plan in full.

He asked for Israelis' votes saying, this is a democracy. I won't do anything without a clear mandate. So I am asking for a mandate, to do this thing that enjoys a broad consensus, to define at long last Israel's permanent borders, promising that Judea and Samaria don't turn into Gaza. This map defines our eastern frontier. We have nott had this kind of opportunity since the [1967] Six-Day War, and may not have it against for another 50 years."

"[The US peace plan will be released] immediately after the election. Perhaps even days. It's a great challenge, also a great opportunity. A historic opportunity", Netanyahu said.

Former defense minister Avigdor Liberman mocked Netanyahu's claim saying it was a "dramatic" statement. He posted a short tweet with the words "A dramatic statement" and two laughing emojis.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.