Intelligence-driven probes ongoing to identify suspects of violence in Gauteng

Police Minister Bheki Cele says police intelligence is working around the clock to prevent more attacks and looting in parts of Gauteng which have been hit by violence against foreign nationals.

In a Parliamentary debate on incidents of violence and criminality in parts of Gauteng, Cele said blanket statements about police intelligence being dysfunctional are inaccurate and misleading.

"We have incidents that were stopped before they happened… We got information that there were going to be attacked in Soshanguve, Auckland Park, Primrose, Eden Park, Dawn Park, Midrand, Spruitview and Alberton. All of that is the work of intelligence, so it is not correct to say intelligence is not functioning," the Minister said.

Addressing media earlier on Tuesday, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said intelligence-driven investigations are ongoing to identify suspects and ring leaders and that over 170 people have been arrested due to intelligence.

Cele commended the work of officers, who have been at the forefront of law enforcement operations.

"Many of them are good men and women. Few of them are rotten apples... We have good police officers who are sometimes overworked but are working very well."

South Africa part of the continent, not an island

Meanwhile, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said the violence witnessed in parts of the country is distracting South Africa from the real task of building an equal and just society.

She said violence -- be it gender-based violence, gang violence or xenophobic violence -- must be condemned.

"Unless good South Africans stand up and say enough is enough, this violence will continue.

"As South Africans, we must remember that we are Africans, that we are not an island, that we are part of the continent and the continent is part of us."

De Lille said part of the solution is to create more opportunities for all people and to create an enabling environment for the private sector to create jobs.

"It is only when our people see that there are opportunities and when our people see that government is enforcing laws, that we are leveling the playing field, that this violence will stop.

"At the same time, we also see that South Africa has signed a Free Trade Agreement with Africa and in future, it will not only be goods and services that will be moving but also people will be moving across our borders.

"South Africans must be empowered with the right tools, with the right attitude and approach to take advantage of the open trade in Africa and we must welcome our brothers and sisters, and we must create jobs for all of us," said De Lille.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)