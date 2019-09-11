Scotland’s highest court of appeal rules against UK parliament suspension

Scotland's highest court of appeal has ruled against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision of UK parliament suspension for five weeks calling it unlawful.

"Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that #prorogation is #unlawful," Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry said on Twitter.

All three First Division judges decided that the PM's advice to the HM the Queen is justiciable, that it was motivated by the improper purpose of stymying Parliament and that it, and what has followed from it, is unlawful.

Parliament was prorogued, or suspended, on Monday until October 14, a move opponents argued was designed to thwart their attempts to scrutinize Boris Johnson's plans for leaving the European Union and allow him to push through a no-deal Brexit.

"We are calling for parliament to be recalled immediately," Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry told Sky News after the verdict by Scotland's Inner Court of Session.

There was no immediate comment from Johnson's office. On Friday, London's High Court rejected a similar challenge by campaigners and that case is due to be heard on Sept. 17 at the Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the United Kingdom.

Jo Maugham, a lawyer involved in the case, said an appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the United Kingdom, would begin on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.