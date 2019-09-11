Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurates renovated building of DEPwD for disabled people

Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Thawaarchand Gehlot inaugurated the renovated B-1 Wing of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment 5th Floor, Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex, New Delhi today.

This wing was earlier destroyed in a fire accident on 6th March 2019. While engaged in the safety act, an official of CISF lost his life during the accident. Accordingly, DEPwD provided a sum of Rs.2 lakh to the bereaved family.

Further, to the loss occurred due to the fire the premise was under the custody of Delhi Police till 28th March 2019. The renovated building is fully accessible for Persons with Disabilities.

It has the capacity to accommodate about 70 Staffs of DEPwD. Approximately an expenditure of Rs.115 lakhs has been made on Civil Works and an expenditure of about Rs.49 lakh has been incurred on electrical works. Hence, an expenditure of total of Rs.164 lakhs incurred on this wing. The fireproof material has been used during the renewal of this Wing and the entire Wing has been made fully accessible for PwDs.

