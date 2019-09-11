International Development News
Development News Edition
Huge fire breaks out at NNPC depot in Ibadan - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Abuja
Updated: 11-09-2019 19:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A huge fire has broken out at Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depot in Ibadan city of Nigeria, according to local newspaper The Punch Newspapers.

Around four fuel tankers have been gutted in the fire that broke out in the morning on Wednesday.

The fire reportedly erupted when a tanker on loading point caught fire and spread it to other parts of the loading section of the depot.

The firefighters are on the scene carrying out necessary operations to bring the situation under control.

The incident has affected the traffic on Apata-Abeokuta Road.

The depot was reopened for operation two years ago after many years of neglect.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Nigeria
