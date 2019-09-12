South Sudan: Despite improving conditions, over half struggles to survive, UN warns

Despite improving conditions in South Sudan, more than half the country struggles to survive, according to three United Nations agencies working on the ground there.

A so-called "Integrated Food Security Phase Classification" update was released on Wednesday by the UN Children's Fund, (UNICEF) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) together with the South Sudanese Government.

It spelled out that not only do acute malnutrition levels among children exceed emergency thresholds, but more than 6.3 million people do not know where their next meal is coming from.

The report estimates that 10,000 people are currently at a catastrophic level of acute food insecurity, about 1.7 million at the emergency level and another 4.6 million people are experiencing an official crisis level.