International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Afghanistan: Blast hits Kabul's Rish Khor area; no casualties yet

Devdiscourse News Desk Kabul
Updated: 12-09-2019 15:30 IST
Afghanistan: Blast hits Kabul's Rish Khor area; no casualties yet

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A blast has happened near the Special Forces base in southern Kabul on Thursday, TOLO News has reported quoting a statement by the Ministry of Defense. The blast reportedly took place at around 12:50 pm local time (01:50 pm IST). Four security forces personnel were killed in the attack, which was claimed by the Taliban.

Afghanistan capital Kabul has been a hotspot of violence ever since the US President Donald Trump scrapped a peace deal with the Taliban. The rebel group has conducted large scale attacks and has also launched a takeover bid in a city after that.

US and Taliban negotiators struck a draft peace deal last week that could have led to a drawdown of troops from America's longest war but the deal was scrapped by Trump due to continued attacks by Taliban militants in Kabul.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019