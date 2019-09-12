Afghanistan: Blast hits Kabul's Rish Khor area; no casualties yet

A blast has happened near the Special Forces base in southern Kabul on Thursday, TOLO News has reported quoting a statement by the Ministry of Defense. The blast reportedly took place at around 12:50 pm local time (01:50 pm IST). Four security forces personnel were killed in the attack, which was claimed by the Taliban.

Afghanistan capital Kabul has been a hotspot of violence ever since the US President Donald Trump scrapped a peace deal with the Taliban. The rebel group has conducted large scale attacks and has also launched a takeover bid in a city after that.

US and Taliban negotiators struck a draft peace deal last week that could have led to a drawdown of troops from America's longest war but the deal was scrapped by Trump due to continued attacks by Taliban militants in Kabul.