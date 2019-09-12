Naledi Pandor to attend UNGA as President focusing on domestic matters

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor will lead South Africa's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly debate scheduled to get underway later this month, as President Cyril Ramaphosa remains to attend to domestic matters.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa is no longer traveling as he will be focusing on domestic matters," the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said on Thursday.

Pandor will instead lead the delegation of Ministers, including Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel to the New York session scheduled to get underway on 24 September.

President Ramaphosa's withdrawal from the New York trip follows several weeks of ongoing violent tensions in the country.

At the weekend, President Ramaphosa condemned the resurgence of public violence.

The President stressed that lawlessness is a crime against the country's prosperity and stability as a nation, and those who want to upset public order must expect to face the gravest impact of the law.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has also announced that it has increased the deployment of its members to cover all the areas identified as hotspots of violence, where shops have been looted and property set alight.

The 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA 74) will open on 17 September 2019 with the first day of the high-level General Debate scheduled for 24 September.

During the week of the debate, several other high-level events will also be convened. These include a meeting of the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)