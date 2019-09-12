IN Ships Sahyadri and Kiltan make port call at Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia

As part of Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment to South East Asia and Western Pacific, Indian Navy ships Sahyadri and Kiltan made a port call at Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia today, for a days visit from 12 – 15 Sep 19. The ships are part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command under the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, based at Visakhapatnam. The port call is a demonstration of India's warm ties with Malaysia.

IN Ships Sahyadri and Kiltan, operating under the Command of Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, are the latest, indigenously designed and built multi-role ships of the Indian Navy. The two ships are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors, can carry multi-role helicopters and represent the 'coming of age' of India's warship building capabilities.

During the port call, the Indian Navy and the Royal Malaysian Navy would be participating in the bilateral exercise Samudra Laksamana. The exercise would include a harbor phase wherein professional interactions, official calls, social engagements, visits by the local populace and various sports events would be conducted. The Sea Phase of the exercise would enable the two navies to further hone their skills in order to enhance interoperability between the navies to ensure peaceful and secure seas for all.

The visit of the IN ships would further bolster the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to the security and stability in the region.

