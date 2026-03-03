Left Menu

Crucial Phase in Global Talks on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems Regulation

Talks in Geneva enter a crucial phase as 128 states discuss a potential non-binding text on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS). Concerns grow over AI-assisted weapons in conflicts, while calls for binding regulations face opposition. Progress remains challenging amid geopolitical tensions.

03-03-2026 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Discussions in Geneva regarding a potential international framework to ban and regulate Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS) have entered a crucial stage, according to the talks' chair.

From this week until September, 128 states will deliberate on whether a non-binding text can pave the way for future negotiations on prohibitions for LAWS. These discussions have been ongoing in Geneva since 2014 under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

Amid concerns about AI-assisted weapons in global conflicts, there remains scant progress in creating binding international standards. While the U.S. and Russia oppose new legal instruments, others advocate for regulations to bridge accountability gaps in international humanitarian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

