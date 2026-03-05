World Leaders Urge Peace: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

In a concerted diplomatic effort, the Canadian and Australian leaders have called for a de-escalation in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, stressing the imperative that the nation never acquires a nuclear weapon. Prime Ministers Mark Carney and Anthony Albanese discussed these matters in Canberra, responding to escalating tensions in the region.

Their meeting follows reports of a U.S. submarine sinking an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, and a missile interception by NATO defenses over Turkiye. Carney emphasized that a broader international approach is necessary to curb hostilities and prevent Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear capabilities.

Albanese echoed these sentiments, highlighting attacks on Gulf states and civilians, while advocating for removal of Iran's nuclear potential. Carney, visiting Australia as part of a trade mission, noted the hypotheticals of military involvement, committing to supporting allies as circumstances dictate.