Left Menu

World Leaders Urge Peace: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

Canadian and Australian Prime Ministers call for de-escalation in Iran conflict, emphasizing prevention of nuclear weapon acquisition by Iran. Discussions follow news of U.S. submarine sinking Iranian warship. Diplomatic efforts urged by Mark Carney and Anthony Albanese in Canberra, with focus on broader international involvement and restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:29 IST
World Leaders Urge Peace: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a concerted diplomatic effort, the Canadian and Australian leaders have called for a de-escalation in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, stressing the imperative that the nation never acquires a nuclear weapon. Prime Ministers Mark Carney and Anthony Albanese discussed these matters in Canberra, responding to escalating tensions in the region.

Their meeting follows reports of a U.S. submarine sinking an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, and a missile interception by NATO defenses over Turkiye. Carney emphasized that a broader international approach is necessary to curb hostilities and prevent Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear capabilities.

Albanese echoed these sentiments, highlighting attacks on Gulf states and civilians, while advocating for removal of Iran's nuclear potential. Carney, visiting Australia as part of a trade mission, noted the hypotheticals of military involvement, committing to supporting allies as circumstances dictate.

TRENDING

1
Voter List Shake-Up: TMC's Electoral Strategy Amid SIR Controversy

Voter List Shake-Up: TMC's Electoral Strategy Amid SIR Controversy

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh's Bold Power Move: Building for the Future

Andhra Pradesh's Bold Power Move: Building for the Future

 India
3
Global Markets React to Middle East Crisis: Uncertainty Ahead?

Global Markets React to Middle East Crisis: Uncertainty Ahead?

 Global
4
Conflict Amplifies Chip Industry Concerns Over Vital Material Disruption

Conflict Amplifies Chip Industry Concerns Over Vital Material Disruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026