India's Defence Upgrades: ALH Helicopters and Shtil Missiles in Mega Contracts

The Defence Ministry has taken a significant step in bolstering India's maritime and aerial defense capabilities. On Tuesday, it announced contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore for the acquisition of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and surface-to-air missiles.

The Indian Coast Guard is set to receive ALH Mk-II helicopters, while the Indian Navy's warships will be equipped with Russian-made Shtil missiles. This procurement aims to enhance maritime security and marine environment protection. The ALH Mk-III helicopters, valued at Rs 2,901 crore, bring advanced features and versatility for a range of security missions.

The Rs 2,182 crore missile contract with JSC Rosoboronexport will strengthen the Navy's air defense capabilities. This move underscores the enduring defense collaboration between India and Russia, built on strategic alignment and mutual trust.

