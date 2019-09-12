Saudi princess sentenced to jail for 10 months by French court

The princess of Saudi Arabia has been sentenced to jail for a period of 10 months by a French court on Thursday.

The court found the daughter of the King of Saudi Arabia complicit in violence with the threat of a weapon and complicit in kidnapping and sentenced her to a 10 month suspended prison sentence.

The princess has received a suspended sentence which means she will not go to jail right away.

In their indictment, prosecutors had accused Princess Hassa bint Salman of ordering a bodyguard to beat up a workman in her luxury flat in Paris.

According to the indictment, workman Ashraf Eid told police the bodyguard bound his hands, punched and kicked him and forced him to kiss the princess' feet after she accused him of filming her on his cell phone.