'Most dangerous' IS group involved in 29 Kabul attacks arrested - report

The "most dangerous" Islamic State (IS) group has been arrested in Kabul city, Ariana News reported citing the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

In a statement released on Thursday, September 12, the NDS said that the group was involved in 29 deadly attacks in Kabul city.

The arrested individuals were identified as Mohammad Sharif with alias name of (Ajmal, Nasir, and Jaffar), Abdul Wahid and Saber Khan.

Some of the attacks carried out by the group are:

Mortar attacks on the Presidential Palace on the Eid-ul-Fitr Day

Prepared five suicide attackers who attacked National Army compounds in Qambar Circle

Firing a BM21 missile from 500-Family area of Kabul on the US embassy

Transferring a suicide attacker in Shashdarak area of Kabul and launching an attack on the journalists

Masterminding suicide attack on Pul-e-Mahmoud Khan

Plotting suicide attack on graduates of Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim Defense University

Launching mortar attack on Musala of Shaheed Mazari

Plotting suicide attack on protestors in Shahr-e-Naw park

Launching attack on Ustad Mohaqiq house

Plotting attack on a minibus of the students in Silo road

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.