'Most dangerous' IS group involved in 29 Kabul attacks arrested - report

The "most dangerous" Islamic State (IS) group has been arrested in Kabul city, Ariana News reported citing the National Directorate of Security (NDS).
In a statement released on Thursday, September 12, the NDS said that the group was involved in 29 deadly attacks in Kabul city.
The arrested individuals were identified as Mohammad Sharif with alias name of (Ajmal, Nasir, and Jaffar), Abdul Wahid and Saber Khan.
Some of the attacks carried out by the group are:
Mortar attacks on the Presidential Palace on the Eid-ul-Fitr Day
Prepared five suicide attackers who attacked National Army compounds in Qambar Circle
Firing a BM21 missile from 500-Family area of Kabul on the US embassy
Transferring a suicide attacker in Shashdarak area of Kabul and launching an attack on the journalists
Masterminding suicide attack on Pul-e-Mahmoud Khan
Plotting suicide attack on graduates of Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim Defense University
Launching mortar attack on Musala of Shaheed Mazari
Plotting suicide attack on protestors in Shahr-e-Naw park
Launching attack on Ustad Mohaqiq house
Plotting attack on a minibus of the students in Silo road
Further details are awaited.
This is a developing story.