KKNPP takes up slew of social welfare initiatives

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) on Friday announced taking up various initiatives to the tune of Rs 2.8 crore for schools and villages in its neighbourhood. The initiatives include building additional classrooms in the schools, an official release said.

Officials of KKNPP performed 'bhoomi puja' for the respective projects, the release said. The initiatives include construction of new buildings and additional classrooms for schools in Vadakankulam and Radhapuram, besides re-laying of 25 roads in Kudankulam, it said.

"For improving the life in the neighbourhood,KKNPP has been implementing several welfare initiatives. Yesterday's commencement of civil construction works is part of KKNPP's earnest efforts for the well-being of its neighbourhood and inclusive developments," the release said. "KKNPP will continue to produce clean and green power for the nation and strive for neighbourhood development," it added.

The KKNPP is an Indo-Russian joint venture, and as part of the pact, there would be six units of 1000 mwe each. Units I and II have commenced commercial operations while Units III and IV are under construction..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)