Watauga High School on lockdown after online threat of violence

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 13-09-2019 20:32 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Watauga High School was placed on lockdown after an online threat of violence was reported at the school.

The officials reported to the school to investigate the case and the school was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The lockdown did not last long and was lifted after the investigation was completed and the rumors of threat were dispelled.

Extra officers were also present at the school.

"WHS is on lockdown as a precautionary measure. All students are safe and in their classrooms," the Watauga High School said in at weet.

The tweet from the Watauga County Schools read, "Officials at WHS are investigating an online threat of violence at the school and have placed the school on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement investigates. Extra officers are at school as a precaution. Will update as more information is available."

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
