Aramco tells Indian refiner it will get oil - source

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 15-09-2019 19:23 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Aramco has told one Indian refinery there will be no immediate impact on oil supplies as it will deliver crude from other sources and had adequate inventory, a source with the refinery said on Sunday.

Aramco has lost half of its production capacity after attacks on its facilities on Saturday and it remains unclear how long it will take the company to fix the damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
