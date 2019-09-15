International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

White House says U.S. ready to tap SPR, doesn't rule out Iran meeting

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 15-09-2019 19:24 IST
White House says U.S. ready to tap SPR, doesn't rule out Iran meeting

Image Credit: Flickr

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Sunday the U.S. Energy Department is prepared to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after attacks on Saudi oil facilities if needed to stabilize the global energy supply.

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," Conway also did not rule out a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and Iran's leader on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York but said the attack "did not help" that prospect. The United States has blamed Iran for the attacks on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019