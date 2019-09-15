Detroit: UAW announces to go on strike against General Motors

The United Automobile Workers (UAW) has announced to go on strikes against General Motors after the two failed to negotiate a new contract.

Local Union leaders from across the nation met Sunday morning after the 2015 General Motors collective bargaining agreement expired Saturday night and opted to strike at midnight on Sunday.

"We stood up for General Motors when they needed us most. Now we are standing together in unity and solidarity for our Members, their families and the communities where we work and live," said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes.

The union and GM have been negotiating a new contract for months, and on September. 3, the UAW selected GM as the first of the Big 3 to begin negotiating.

The announcement has come after a formal meeting of the GM Council consisting of local union leaders.

The Union has said the membership is going on strikes from tonight in order to secure "fair wages, affordable health care, our share of profits, job security, and a defined path to permanent seniority for temps."

The decision to strike comes a day after UAW Vice President Terry Dittes notified General Motors leadership that the Union would not agree to extend the Collective Bargaining Agreements.

"We told UAW GM members that we would stand up for them and their future," said Gary Jones, President of the UAW.

National Bargaining Committee Chair Ted Krumm of UAW Local 652 said, "We have been clear at the table about what GM members have indicated we will accept. We are standing up for what is right. We as local unions will sacrifice to stand up for what we deserve."

"Our members have spoken; we have taken action, and this is a decision we did not make lightly. We are committed to a strong contract at GM that recognizes our UAW members, who make some of the greatest products in the world and make GM so profitable."