Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 15-09-2019 22:14 IST
Huge fire at Leatherwood Marina due to boat explosion in Stewart County

Image Credit: Twitter (@tnwildlife)

A huge fire has broken out at Leatherwood Marina in Stewart County on Sunday, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported on its verified Twitter account.

The fire has reportedly erupted due to a boat explosion this morning.

Several emergency crews are present on the scene carrying out necessary operations.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
