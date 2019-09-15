Huge fire at Leatherwood Marina due to boat explosion in Stewart County

A huge fire has broken out at Leatherwood Marina in Stewart County on Sunday, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported on its verified Twitter account.

The fire has reportedly erupted due to a boat explosion this morning.

Several emergency crews are present on the scene carrying out necessary operations.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

BREAKING NEWSLeatherwood Marina in Stewart County is on fire due to a boat explosion this morning.Several emergency crews are on the scene. TWRA will update the situation when more information is available.Photo credit: Sam Lashlee pic.twitter.com/Dyer4USwTT — TWRA (@tnwildlife) September 15, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.