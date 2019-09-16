Blast targets university students in Ghazni, casualties reported

A blast has occured in Ghazni province that targeted the university students, local media outlet Tolo News reported citing the provincial police.

One person has been killed and five others have been injured in the magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) that occured on Monday.

