Blast targets university students in Ghazni, casualties reported

Devdiscourse News Desk Kabul
Updated: 16-09-2019 15:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A blast has occured in Ghazni province that targeted the university students, local media outlet Tolo News reported citing the provincial police.

One person has been killed and five others have been injured in the magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) that occured on Monday.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
