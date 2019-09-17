International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Saudi Aramco to delay PetroChina's Oct loadings of light crude oil -source

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 17-09-2019 11:23 IST
Saudi Aramco to delay PetroChina's Oct loadings of light crude oil -source

Image Credit: Reuters

Saudi Aramco informed PetroChina on Tuesday that its loadings of light crude oil for October will be delayed by about 10 days, said a senior Chinese state oil source with knowledge of the matter. However, Aramco, the state oil company of Saudi Arabia, will still supply the same grades and volumes of light crude oil requested for October nominations, the source said.

The Chinese state refiner was also told that its September-loading light crude cargoes will be swapped to heavier grades with no change in volumes or delays, the source said. "The (loading dates and volumes of) September cargoes are too prompt to be changed, as Aramco may be still assessing the damages to its facilities," said the source.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-JPMorgan close to winning lead advisory role for Saudi Aramco IPO - source

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019