22 killed as blast hits near Massoud Square and US embassy in Kabul

At least 22 people were killed and around 38 others were injured after a blast occured on Tuesday near Massoud Square and the United States embassy in Police District 9 of Kabul city. The Taliban militant group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

This explosion came after a blast struck Parwan province earlier today, close to where Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was holding a campaign rally.

According to some reports, 24 people were killed and 31 others were injured in the explosion in Parwan but Ghani was unhurt. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Taliban.

Ghani had been due to address the rally in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, north of Kabul when the suspected militant attack occurred.

The Taliban group has claimed the responsibility of both the attacks saying that the attacks were targeted at the government personnel. But the attacks have resulted in the deaths of several civilians.

Taliban commanders have vowed to intensify clashes with the Afghan and foreign forces to dissuade people from voting in the September 28 presidential election when Ghani will bid for a second five-year term.

Security at rallies across the country has been tight following threats by the Taliban to attack meetings and polling stations. Peace talks between the United States and the Taliban collapsed last week.

The two sides had been seeking to reach an accord on the withdrawal of thousands of American troops from Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees from the insurgents.

The talks, which did not include the Afghan government, were intended as a prelude to wider peace negotiations to end more than more 40 years of war in Afghanistan.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.