Ministry decides to open offices of DG FASLI, EPFO and DG MINES in J&K

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment gave away Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskar (VRP) and National Safety Awards (NSA) for the performance year 2017 in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today. These Award schemes are operated by the technical wing of the Ministry, namely the Directorate General Factory Advice Service & Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), Mumbai - an attached office of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister congratulated winners for their hard work and commitment towards excellence. Appreciating the role of DG FASLI in promoting safety for industrial workers, the Minister said that Ministry of Labour and Employment has decided to open the offices of DG FASLI and DG MINES in Jammu & Kashmir post revocation of article 35-A and 370. Also, the office of EPFO will be opened in J&K and Leh to provide social security to the workers of these areas, Shri Gangwar added.

For the Performance Year 2017, a total of 197 applications were received from different industries out of which 28 awards have been conferred. These 28 awards are being shared by 131 individuals. For the Performance year 2017, the total number of NSA Award Winners and Runners-up in all the twelve schemes adds up to 130 (81 winners &49 runners-up), who have been selected out of 288 applications received under various schemes.

Talking about the upcoming initiatives of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Minister said that the draft of 'Code on Social Security' is ready and will be shared with stakeholders for their comments soon.

(With Inputs from PIB)