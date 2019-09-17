China: Ye Xuanping, former Guangdong governor, dies at 95 - report

Ye Xuanping, the former governor of Guangdong province has died at the age of 95, according to Global Times.

He was Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference from 1991 to 2003. He was the son of Marsha Ye Jianying, the third chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress from 1978 to 1983.

He joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1945, the same year he began college study in Yan'an. He continued engineering and machine- building studies at Qinghua University and in the Soviet Union in the 1950s.

Ye Xuanping was considered to be a prominent member of the second generation of leaders.

#BREAKING Ye Xuanping, former Guangdong governor, eldest son of Ye Jianying, dies at 95 pic.twitter.com/ivaeuI8hF0 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 17, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.